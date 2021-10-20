Report: Facebook to change its name next week

FILE – This March 29, 2018, file photo shows the Facebook logo on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite, in New York’s Times Square. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

(WRTF) — Facebook plans to rebrand itself with a new group name called “the metaverse”, the Verge reported on Tuesday.

The name change is expected to be revealed by Facebook Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg at the company’s annual Connect conference on October 28.

Facebook said it does not comment on “rumor or speculation.”

The rebranding would position Facebook’s social media app as one of many products under a parent company, which will also oversee groups like Instagram, WhatsApp, Oculus and more, the Verge report added.

The move to rebrand will also reflect Facebook’s focus on building the so-called metaverse, an online world where people can use different devices to move and communicate in a virtual environment, according to the report.