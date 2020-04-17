Report: Gov. Pritzker to close Illinois schools for remainder of academic year

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker is expected to announce the closure of the state’s schools for the remainder of the school year, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.
The decision will be announced Friday afternoon, sources tell the paper.
The move would restrict in-person classroom instruction for the remainder of the academic school year.
Pritzker’s stay-at-home order was set to expire on April 30th, but the Governor has hinted that he may extend it into May in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19.
Twenty-seven states have already closed schools for the remainder of the school year, according to Education Week.
Illinois health officials reported 1,140 new cases of COVID-19 and 125 additional deaths on Thursday. A total of 1,072 Illinois residents have died from COVID-19, with the total number of cases in the state at 25,733.
