Report: Illinois has some of the strictest coronavirus restrictions in the U.S.

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — According to a report from WalletHub, Illinois has some of the most strict restrictions in the country during the coronavirus pandemic.

The report says Hawaii, Rhode Island, District of Columbia are the only states with heavier restrictions.

South Dakota, Utah, North Dakota, Missouri, and Idaho ranked as the states with the least restrictions.

