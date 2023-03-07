ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — More Illinois residents have applied for student-loan debt relief than in any other state.

The Sun-Times reported data from the Federal Education Department, which shows that more than 70% of eligible borrowers in Cook County applied for or qualified for debt relief.

The is about1.5 million applicants.

However, they will have to wait a few more months to learn if they will able to have some of their loans forgiven.

The Supreme Court has to decide whether or not President Biden’s loan forgiveness program is constitutional. A ruling is expected this summer.