ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A new report found that gas and electricity shutoffs soared in Illinois last year.

The report cites ComEd and Nicor Gas as extreme examples of ordering shutoffs for non-payment in 2022.

ComEd reportedly cancelled service for more than 225,000 customers through October of last year. That is up 27% from the same 10 months in the prior year.

Nicor stopped service to 24,000 customers over the same period, a 38% increase from 2021.

The increases made Illinois the leader in utility shutoffs among 30 states.