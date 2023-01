(WTVO) — Illinois is becoming more welcoming to women-owned businesses.

The state was ranked 10th by “Merchant Maverick” in women-led startups for 2023. The website ranks states on several categories each year, including firms led by women and percentage of women employees.

Illinois moved up 13 spots this year. Merchant Maverick said that Illinois improved its ranking by improving its business success rate and making gains in venture capital investments.