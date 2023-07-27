SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — State Rep. Joe Sosnowski (R-69th Dist.) says a new audit has shown Illinois spent $5.24 billion in fraudulent unemployment claims and overpayments from 2020 to 2022.

Many of the recipients turned out to be dead or in prison, according to the audit by Illinois’ Auditor General, with most of the fake claims sent to gig workers or self-employed people who filed inflated or phony unemployment claims during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Auditor General’s report is an outrage to every taxpayer and every family in Illinois who suffered loss of employment as a result of the pandemic,” Sosnowski said in a statement. “To have over $5 billion in resources lost to fraud and mismanagement on the part of the Pritzker administration. Democrats and Republicans should come together to demand that the Illinois Department of Employment Security take immediate action to reform their agency’s process to protect taxpayer dollars and prevent such a catastrophic waste from ever being allowed to happen again. The Governor should also come out today and take full responsibility for the findings in this report and offer a thorough explanation to the public.”

The State says it has only recovered a tiny fraction of the money, and admits it won’t be able to recover benefits classified as identity theft.