SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Federal regulators are calling out Illinois’ top health agencies, as they said that too many people are losing Medicaid coverage due to call wait times.

Callers are on hold for an average of eight minutes, according to a Crain’s Chicago Business report. That is causing many people to hang up.

More are calling to see if they are still eligible for Medicaid coverage through a process called “redetermination,” but the report said that nearly 35,000 people lost coverage at the start of the month because they did not respond to inquiries. The feds believe that the wait is partially to blame.