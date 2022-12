(WTVO) — Chronic absenteeism at Illinois schools is hitting alarming levels.

“Chalkbeat Chicago” reported that one in three students missed at least a month’s worth of classes last year. Some districts had an average absenteeism rate as high as 80%.

Districts are taking key steps to combat the problem, creating outreach programs and adding truancy officers. They said that students need to feel confident returning to the classroom post-COVID.