FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — According to a recent survey, alcohol and vaping use amongst 8th, 10th, and 12th-grade students has declined, but marijuana use has increased.

The Illinois Youth Survey is undertaken every two years by participating school districts across the state.

FHN provided the survey results for Stephenson and Jo Daviess counties, which showed that past-year alcohol use is between 24 – 31% in the 10th grade, increasing to 44 – 52% in the 12th grade, with more than 50% of the students who drank reporting that they received the alcohol from their parents.

Winnebago County showed 32% alcohol use in 10th grade, increasing to 42% in 12th grade. Boone County showed 27% in 10th grade and 34% in 12th grade. Ogle County showed 31% alcohol use in 10th grade, increasing to 51% in 12th grade.

The survey showed the percentage of alcohol use has been declining over the past four years, but the past-year use of marijuana is now between 23 – 25% of 12th-grade students in Stephenson and Jo Daviess counties, 22% in Boone County, 32% Winnebago County, and 31% in Ogle County.

According to the Illinois Department of Human Services Substance Use Prevention Services, research over the years has identified the following risk factors for underage alcohol and other substance misuses: Antisocial behaviors, perceptions of peer substance use, low perceived risk of harm, poor family-youth relationships, and parental acceptance of substance use, school absenteeism, and availability and marketing of substances to youth.