Report: Knife wielding suspect shot by Janesville Police was high on meth, tried to cut his own throat after I-90 crash

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Police have identified the man who crashed a pickup truck on I-90, before threatening himself with a knife and being shot by officers.

On Monday, the Rock County District Attorney released a report on the incident, which occurred on March 26th.

According to the report, police were called to a spot near the intersection of HWY 14 and I-39/I-90, where a full-sized pickup truck towing a camper trailer had traveled off the right side of the interstate, down a steep embankment, and struck a utility pole.

Police said at 2:45 p.m, Christian Cargill, who had traveled from Oklahoma, allegedly exited the vehicle and armed himself with a knife, holding it to his own throat.

Officers attempted to get Cargill to drop the knife, police say, and after he refused verbal commands, they fired Taser and foam rounds at him.

When Cargill began to advance on officers, Janesville Officer Lyle Hollingshead shot him twice.

Police say while on the ground, Cargill attempted to cut his own throat. Officers pepper sprayed him, at which point he rolled over on his stomach, holding the knife beneath him.

It allegedly took 8 officers to subdue Cargill and remove the knife from his hand and take him into custody.

At the hospital, doctors found that Cargill had swallowed a bolt when he had been confronted by police, in an attempt to commit suicide, according to the report.

Police say Cargill survived his injuries and was eventually released from the hospital.

In a police interview, Cargill allegedly told interrogators that he had been aware of what he was doing, and did not trust the police, whom he believed “were corrupt and working with the mafia.”

He told police he tried to kill himself with the knife because “he did not want to be tortured by the Aryan Brotherhood,” according to the report.

Cargill allegedly told police he left the State of Oklahoma 2 weeks prior in order to stop smoking methamphetamine, which he said he had purchased from the Aryan Brotherhood, and which he said he had been smoking daily at that time.

In conclusion, the District Attorney found that the officers acted lawfully, and that the office is reviewing filing criminal charges against Cargill.

