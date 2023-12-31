CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Hundreds of migrants that arrived Sunday morning in Rockford from Texas have been transported to various Chicagoland suburbs despite reports that they were to be transported to a “landing zone” in Chicago.

“On Sunday morning, December 31, just after 1 a.m., a private Beoing 777 originating from San Antoino, Texas landed at the Rockford/Chicago airport carrying 350 asylum-seekers,” said a City of Chicago spokesperson in a statement.

“The City of Chicago was alerted by authorities in Rockford regarding the flight. Upon landing the passengers then boarded 8 buses charted by Texas Governor Greg Abbott. The buses dropped passengers off in various suburbs and they are making their way to the City via train and other means.”

Buses of migrants were not dropped off at the landing zone, according to the city. Earlier reports stated the migrants were to be transported to the zone, located in Chicago.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department escorted the buses to the McHenry County Line. Rockford’s Mayor’s office on Sunday morning said the buses did not make any stops during the police escort.

However, the buses were not reported at Chicago’s landing zone nearly 8 hours later.

The recently-flown-in migrants are expected to make their way to Chicago, a designated “sanctuary city.”

Chicago’s “sanctuary city” declaration was made by Democratic former Mayor Lori Lightfoot, and was in response to former President Donald Trump’s goal to build a wall along the Texas border.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said the state’s resources are stretched thin by the tens of thousands of migrants circumventing proper ports of entry and began bussing migrants northward, toward cities such as Chicago and New York, that had declared their sanctuary status.

The Rockford’s Mayor’s Office said it was not aware of any other flights coming from Texas to Rockford at the moment, but added the Texas Department of Emergency Management is handling the situation and Rockford is in contact with them.

“If we get more of these flights, we will activate our local Emergency Operations Center to coordinate logistics and planning to ensure the safety of all involved throughout this process,” a spokesperson said.