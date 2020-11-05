Report: NIC-10 to delay start of boys and girls basketball season

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The NIC-10 is expected to announce a delay to the boys and girls basketball season today, according to the Rockford Public School District.

Mat Parker, Director of Athletics, Activities and Program Development, released the following statement Thursday:

“The NIC-10 Conference will release a joint statement soon that will announce the agreement to delay the boys and girls basketball season. The RPS 205 administration wants very much for the basketball season to continue, but students’ health and safety continues to be our No. 1 priority, and we have to ultimately do what’s best for our students and delay the boys and girls basketball seasons.”

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker announced new restrictions on youth and adult recreation sports statewide for the upcoming school year due to coronavirus.

Sports which are considered “medium-risk” like basketball and soccer will be limited to inter-team scrimmages only. “High-risk” sports like football will be limited to no-contact practices and training only.

“This virus is unrelenting, and it spreads so easily that no amount of restriction seems to keep it off the playing field or out of the locker room,” Pritzker said. “Therefore today, my administration is releasing new guidance restricting youth and adult recreational organized sports in Illinois. That includes school based sports such as those governing governed by the IHSA and IES, travel clubs, private leagues, recreational leagues and sports centers and Park District sports programs, just to name a few.”

One day later, the Illinois High School Athletics Association (IHSA) fired back and said practices could start November 16 with games on November 30.

