Report of shots fired in Rockford leads to stolen firearm arrest

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — On Friday around 3 p.m., Rockford Police responded to a report of shots fired near the 800 block of 10th Avenue. Officers did not see anything struck by gunfire but were given a description of the vehicle of interest.

Officers located the suspected vehicle in the 1500 block of Kishwaukee Street. They discovered a rifle that had been reported as stolen. Officers also found cannabis.

Gabriel Torres-Estupinan, 21, of Rockford is charged with Possession of Cannabis with intent to deliver, No FOID Card

Brandon Villalobos, 18, of Rockford is charged with Possession of stolen firearm, Reckless Discharge, No FOID Card.

Torres- Estupinan was released and given a notice to appear in court. Villalobos was placed in custody in the Winnebago County Jail.

