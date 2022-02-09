CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker will lift the state’s indoor mask mandate on February 28th, but will still require masks in schools and long-term care facilities, according to WTTW.

Pritzker is expected to speak on phasing out his mask mandate for most indoor settings on Wednesday.

Pritzker told residents to “stay tuned” early Tuesday for an update, according to the Chicago Sun Times. The masking policy has been in effect for close to six months, which has faced pushback in the state over the past weeks as Illinois’ COVID-19 numbers sank to the lowest levels since the Omicron variant.

State officials reportedly plan to continue their fight to keep masks in school. It presents a different challenge in the pandemic, according to Pritzker.

“We’re very close,” Pritzker said at a Tuesday news conference in Springfield. “The challenge in schools … is because it’s such a central focus of communities, and literally sometimes thousands of people are interacting in a school in a single day in one location…We’ve got to be very careful about how we remove those mask mandates, and also making sure that the schools are doing what’s responsible — [that] they have the testing available going forward, that they know when they should be thinking about — at the local level — when they should be putting masks back on when there are outbreaks and so on.”

Pritzker said that officials feel “much more comfortable” about easing restrictions after experts started placing more emphasis on hospitalizations rather than case numbers.