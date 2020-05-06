Report: Rockford ranks #8 as next potential COVID-19 outbreak hot spot

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A new report by the New York Times places Rockford as #8 in the nation for where the next outbreak of novel coronavirus could happen.

The Times factored in where the number of new cases are occurring and how fast they are rising within the last two weeks.

Rockford had the 8th highest average daily growth of cases, with cases doubling every 8 days, and the 9th highest average daily death rate, with deaths doubling every 9.7 days.

Photo: The New York Times

The Janesville-Beloit area ranked #9 in daily growth rate of cases.

According to the report, “Communities with a lot of cases and a high growth rate are on track to have a serious problem. A high growth rate on top of a large number of cases means that a still larger number of people are on track to become ill or die.”

There are a total of 643 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Winnebago County, and 22 deaths so far.

