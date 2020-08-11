Report: Rockford shootings up 39% in 2020

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The City of Rockford released crime statistics on Tuesday which showed a 39% increase in shootings over the same time last year.

“For the last three years, our crime had been trending in the right direction. We had been seeing consistent decreases in our violent crime. However, in March of this year, we began experiencing increases in some categories. We must put an end to the crime, especially gun violence, in this community. Police can’t do it alone. We need the community’s help. If you see something or know something, please speak up,” the City said in a statement.

There were 228 “shots fired” incidents recorded in the time period in 2019, versus 316 in 2020.

Aggravated Assaults were up 14%, at 879 incidents this year compared to 769 in 2019.

Robbery (3%) and Violent Crimes (9%) also saw year-to-year increases, while Property Crimes (16%) and Auto Thefts (3%) were down.

Domestic Violence-related crime had dropped off 6%, according to the City’s report.

