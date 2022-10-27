ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford’s at-risk and vulnerable students fared better in several key metrics than the national average, which measured the impact of COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns on education.

According to data from this year’s Early Development Instrument (EDI) study, which measured early childhood development by looking at students’ physical health, emotional maturity, social competence, and language, cognitive, and communications skills, Rockford students in the at-risk and vulnerable category scored 10 percentage points higher than the national average.

Census information was used to show results on both a city-wide and neighborhood scale.

“Yes we were very negatively impacted by the global pandemic,” said Rockford Public School Superintendent Dr. Ehren Jarrett. “Our most vulnerable students, in particular, were very negatively impacted, so we are going to have work to do in terms of ensuring that provide extra time and learning opportunities for those students and we are committed to doing that”

Alignment Rockford, a non-profit educational group that presented findings on Thursday, said the study’s data allows the city to determine where its resources should be allocated.

“One of the main things we are doing is really making it easy for parents and caregivers to understand what’s out there in the community, as far as resources, because there is a lot and be able to navigate that,” said Alignment Rockford’s executive director, Emily Klonicki.

The study was conducted during the 2021 to 2022 school year.