Trump coming to Janesville on Saturday

President Donald Trump speaks during an event on judicial appointments in the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

MADISON, Wis. (WTVO/AP) — President Donald Trump has moved a scheduled campaign appearance from La Crosse to Janesville amid calls from La Crosse’s mayor and Gov. Tony Evers, both Democrats, that he not hold a rally amid a surge in coronavirus cases.

A spokeswoman for La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat said Thursday they had received word that Air Force One was no longer coming to the city, “so we are assuming the Trump Campaign has changed its plan and is not coming to La Crosse.”

Trump will instead hold an event in Janesville at 3:30 p.m. Ticket information is available here.

Trump also planned to hold a rally Saturday in Green Bay.

Earlier Thursday, La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat appeared on CNN and asked the Trump campaign to reconsider the Saturday rally.

“I would ask [the Trump campaign] to reconsider and postpone the event if they still want to come here. This is a swing state…so it’s a very good place for those political campaigns. But I would ask if they could delay for up to 14 days…because hopefully, our numbers will go down,” said Kabat.

“I have not spoken directly with the campaign, but we are working with folks locally looking to host the president and under normal circumstances, a presidential visit for a community like La Crosse would be welcomed.”

Kabat noted that although La Crosse case numbers have gone down from the week before, the community is still seeing widespread coronavirus cases. He said he would welcome a presidential event at a later date.

