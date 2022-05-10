ATLANTA, Ga. (WTVO) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says gun deaths in the U.S. reached a 25-year high in 2020.

“The COVID-19 pandemic might have exacerbated existing social and economic stressors that increase risk for homicide and suicide, particularly among certain racial and ethnic communities,” CDC researchers wrote in their report.”The increases in firearm homicide rates and persistently high firearm suicide rates in 2020, with increases among populations that were already at high risk, have widened disparities and heightened the urgency of actions that can have immediate and lasting benefits.”

Firearm homicide rates grew nearly 35% between 2019 and 2020, the CDC said, finding that guns were involved in 79% of all homicides and more than half of all suicides.

“Although the overall firearm suicide rate remained relatively unchanged between 2019 and 2020, young persons and some racial/ethnic minority groups experienced increases in firearm suicide,” the report said.

The largest increases in 2020 occurred among Blacks ages 10 to 44 and American Indian men agest 25 to 44, according to the report.

The FBI reported a 29.4% increase in homicides between 2019 and 2020, the largest increase ever recorded.