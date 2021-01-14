Report: Violent crime in Winnebago County drops 23% in last decade

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A new crime study in Winnebago County shows a 23% decrease in violent crime over the last decade.

The study, completed by Loyola University Chicago, showed that between 2005 and 2019, violent crime accounted for 17% of all crimes committed in the county.

While violent crime in the county dropped 23% between 2010 – 2019, during that same time span, violent crimes decreased by 16% in other Illinois counties, not including Cook County.

The report did not include 2020 crime statistics.

