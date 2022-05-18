(WTVO) — A new report found that the IRS is auditing people making more than $200,000 less than others.

That was the finding of the U.S. Government Accountability Office. A spokesperson for the Internal Revenue System said that the earned income tax credit is helpful to low and moderate income taxpayers, but some lawmakers said that this is not a new problem and needs to be fixed.

“I’d like to see us work on some solutions to address the drivers of the high earned income tax credit error rate,” said Republican Representative Tom Rice of South Carolina.

The IRS is focused on improving customer service by clearing the current tax backlog and modernizing the agency.