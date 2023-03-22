ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois is less than two weeks from the Consolidated Election, and Winnebago County officials are putting ballot tabulation machines to the test.

A public test was held on Wednesday, with members of both local Republican and Democrat parties on hand to watch.

Officials said the test was an important step to ensure the public that voting is secure.

“The tabulators that we’re using in this election are the newer tabulators that we have acquired here in Winnebago County. So, this will be the third election that we’re utilizing them and we’ve had no issues with the tabulators themselves since we’ve acquired them. But, again, it’s just a way to ensure to the voters the votes are being accurately counted,” said Winnebago County Clerk Lori Gummow.

Election Day is Tuesday, April 4th.