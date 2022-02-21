SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — An Illinois lawmaker sued the House Speaker over face-mask requirements at the State Capitol.

Representative Blaine Wilhour and eight other Republican legislators were barred from the House floor last Thursday. Among them were local Representatives Joe Sosnowski and Andrew Chesney. They were booted for refusing to wear masks, and most wound up taking part remotely.

Wilhour called their removal a “total lack of common sense.” A spokeswoman for House Speaker Chris Welch accused the nine Republicans of playing politics.

A first hearing in Bond County is set for Thursday morning.