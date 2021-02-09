Republicans blast Pritzker’s nearly $700k capitol security as ‘PR stunt’

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — In response to the January 6 riots in Washington D.C., security was dramatically increased in Springfield. We’re now learning how much it cost Illinois taxpayers.

In all, around $669,000 was spent. Most of that paid for the 250 National Guard members called in to protect the Statehouse. The rest went to contractors to board up doors and windows.

The FBI warned about the potential for heavily armed protests at all 50 state capitols, but some critics say the deployment was nothing more than a PR stunt.

“We’ve never had a Trump protest or gathering in Springfield. It’s done anything, but be peaceful and pick up after itself,” said Rep. Dan Caulkins. “I don’t believe that it represents anything going on in Illinois other than a political agenda.”

Illinois State Police say no evidence of a specific threat in Springfield was ever found.

