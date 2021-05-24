Republicans call out ‘shady tactics’ behind Pritzker’s prison board appointees

(WTVO) — Illinois Republicans accuse Governor Pritzker of using “shady tactics” to skirt the senate’s confirmation process in appointing members to the Prisoner Review Board, which decides who gets out of jail.

Senate Republicans are unhappy with the release of five convicted murderers. Courts found two of them guilty of killing police officers back in 1967 and 1970.

The other three were found guilty of murder in the 1960s and 1970s, One of them with a prison sentence of a thousand years — now out on parole. Lawmakers say the pandemic pressured prisons to reduce their population,

But now with a rise in crime — Republicans are trying to tie that back to the release of prisoners.

“Most crimes go unsolved. So, these studies can never be complete. And in fact, all we can say is at the same time people have been released from prisons, we’ve seen a massive spike in the increase in crime,” said Sen. Steve McClure (R-Springfield).

Three Senate Republicans highlighted four board members–two Pritzker appointed and two others appointed by former Governor Bruce Rauner.