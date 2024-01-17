SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford-area Republican lawmakers are in Springfield to introduce a new package of legislation to deter migrants from coming to Illinois.

More than 38,000 migrants have come to Chicago since 2022 after circumventing legal ports of entry into the United States.

Illinois has spent more than $160 million to support them, and some lawmakers worry that the diverted funding takes away money that could help other communities within the state.

Some Republican members of the legislature, including Sen. Andrew Chesney (R-Freeport) and Sen. Dave Syverson (R-Cherry Valley), Assistant House Republican Leader John Cabello (R-Machesney Park) and Rep. Joe Sosnowski (R-Rockford), want the state to end programs, such as non-citizen health care, to discourage a surge of migrants from wanting to come to Illinois and stress taxpayer resources.

All four legislators represent the area that includes the Chicago-Rockford International Airport, where more than 300 migrants arrived on a plane from Texas, with little notice to local authorities on the morning of New Years Eve.

“The arrival of this plane threw airport and local officials into a state of panic and emergency mode,” said Chesney. “No one knows if this was a one-time event or if more planes carrying migrants will be landing in Rockford.”

“We have a governor and a Chicago mayor who loudly proclaim that Illinois welcomes anyone, regardless of their immigration status, so they shouldn’t be surprised when they show up,” Chesney added. “They rolled out the welcome mat for illegal immigrants and asylum seekers, and are now pointing fingers everywhere but at themselves.”

One piece of legislation that will be filed in the coming days is a repeal of portions of the Trust Act that prohibit law enforcement from working with federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials to ensure enforcement of federal immigration laws.

“For state law to actively prohibit local law enforcement from collaborating with federal immigration authorities via the TRUST Act is a major policy failure that threatens public safety, burdens our local governments, and comes at a huge cost to taxpayers, said Cabello. “Repealing the TRUST Act is absolutely required to solve the Illinois illegal immigration crisis and it’s the right thing to do for the citizens of this state.”

Illinois enacted laws that provide free health insurance, first for senior migrants, then for migrants aged 55-64, and ultimately for all migrants aged 52+.

A second policy proposal seeks to roll back the free healthcare laws, which are estimated to cost taxpayers $1.1 billion this year.

“This program has ballooned out of control, and we can expect this number to continue to grow as more non-citizens learn about the program,” Syverson said. “Yet programs to help Illinoisans with developmental disabilities – whether in services, housing, or jobs programs – have been shortchanged for years. We currently have Illinois veterans who struggle to find adequate services, and we have citizens living with disabilities that struggle to find services. But migrants and illegal immigrants pay nothing for high quality healthcare.”

“We will help them either go to a state that is willing to offer those programs, or go back to the country of their origin if they would like to do that,” Syverson continued. “Our focus as a state should be on taking care of our own citizens, especially the most vulnerable, before opening our doors to undocumented individuals from countries all over the world.”

The new bills will be filed prior to February 9th.

On Tuesday, Gov. JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Human Services announced an additional $17 million in grants available to communities outside Chicago willing to take in and provide services for foreign migrants.

The state said Chicago, Elgin, Lake County, Urbana, and Oak Park have been recipients of the previous Supporting Municipalities for Asylum Seeker Services (SMASS) grants.