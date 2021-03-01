VIDEO: Two men rescued from Rock River after being stuck on ice

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Fire Department rescued two men stuck on an ice floe on the Rock River near the Jefferson Street bridge.

Firefighters got the call shortly after 2:00 p.m. According to the fire chief on scene, the men were fishing when the patch of ice broke away from the shore.

First responders couldn’t use their normal rescue boat because the boat launches are frozen.

“We did have several things that worked to our advantage. One, the current was slow and that enabled us enough time to get our, what we call the RDC boat in the water. We also had a plan B we dropped some ladders down the bridge,” explained Chief Luis Duran.