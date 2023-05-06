BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — One person was brought to the hospital with serious injuries on Saturday after a two-car crash in Belvidere.

Boone County Fire Protection District #2 responded to Route 76 and Squaw Prairie Road.

Pictures from the scene showed a red sedan with its front crushed in. A red pickup truck involved in the crash had minor damage to its passenger side rear bumper.

Photo: Boone County Fire Protection District #2

One person was transported by ambulance to a local hospital with serious injuries.

There is no word on their condition or what caused the crash.

THIS STORY IS DEVELOPING…