ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A person was hurt and a dog was killed in a late-night fire in Rockford.

First responders were called to Silver Creek Road near the Rock River around 8 p.m. Monday. They found smoke coming from the house and flames in the kitchen.

The fire was quickly put out. Witnesses said that a neighbor was able to enter the home and rescue the homeowner, who suffered minor injuries and is expected to be okay.

Firefighters found a dog in the home that died on scene.

The home was declared a total loss, with damages estimated at $115,000. The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental and resulted from discarded smoking materials.