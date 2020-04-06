Resident of Janesville nursing home dies from coronavirus, 6 people infected

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — The Rock County Health Department says 4 residents and 2 staff at Janesville’s Oak Park Place assisted living facility have tested positive for coronavirus.

On Monday, the health department confirmed that one of the residents at the residence, at 700 Myrtle Way, had succumbed to complications from COVID-19, becoming the 2nd death recorded in Rock County.

Rock County Health Department says they have been working with the facility to contain and mitigate the spread by providing additional personal protective equipment for the center.

There are currently 2,440 cases in Wisconsin, with 77 deaths reported in the state.

