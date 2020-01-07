Resident shoots suspect during Machesney Park home invasion

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — We now know the name of the suspect who was shot during a home invasion on the day after Christmas.

Police say 27-year-old Johntavis King was arrested and charged with home invasion with a dangerous weapon.

Winnebago County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to a home in the 2000 block of Anjali Way, near AMC Showplace 14, around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, December 26th.

A victim reported that he interrupted a burglary at his home. According to police, the victim struggled with King and a shot was fired.

King fled the scene, but later showed up at a Rockford hospital suffering from a gunshot wound.

If convicted, King faces up to 30 years in prison.

