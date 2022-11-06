ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two Rockford residents, and two cats, were left without a home after their house caught fire on Sunday.

Firefighters responded to a house in the 1400 block of James Avenue around 11:04 a.m., according to the Rockford Fire Department. Crews found heavy smoke coming from the basement garage when they arrived.

The home was severely damaged and was condemned by the Building Department. The residents are being assisted by the Red Cross, while the cats were turned over to Animal Control.

No one was injured in the blaze. Damages are estimated to be at $60,000.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.