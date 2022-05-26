(WTVO) — Residents spent Thursday cleaning up after two confirmed tornadoes occurred in Stephenson and Rock counties on Wednesday night.

The tornado southeast of Freeport touched down about a mile east/southeast of Oakdale Nature Preserve, moving south towards the Albertus Airport. Peak wind gusts with the EF-1 tornado were around 100 mph. It was 30 yards wide and on the ground for just under two miles. No injuries were reported with the tornado but it did cause significant damage to an outbuilding, destroyed a grain bin and snapped tree trunks.

The second tornado in south-central Wisconsin occurred roughly six miles northwest of Beloit, WI and had peak wind gusts of 75 mph. This tornado was rated an EF-0. It was on the ground for a little over three miles and was 50 yards wide. No injuries were reported with this tornado and it mostly picked up large branches and sheds, lofting them into the air and a few yards downstream.