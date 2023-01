FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — No one was hurt Thursday after a fire broke out at a Freeport apartment complex.

Firefighters worked for about 4 hours to extinguish the blaze at the tri-plex house on South Blackhawk Avenue.

Officials said the fire started around 10 a.m.

Damages to the building were estimated at over $70,000 and the Red Cross is helping the families who were displaced by the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.