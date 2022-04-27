ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — An apartment building caught fire Tuesday night, forcing residents to seek shelter with the Red Cross.

According to Rockford Fire, firefighters were called to 4400 Eastridge Drive at 11:14 p.m. and saw smoke and fire visible on the first floor.

The fire was brought under control within 15 minutes, officials said, and no one was injured.

One apartment suffered heavy fire, heat, smoke and water damage. Four adults and seven children were displaced.

The damages to the building were estimated at $75,000 and the cause is under investigation.