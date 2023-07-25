ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Officials say an accidental fire caused $50,000 worth of damages to a home on Mulberry Street early Tuesday morning.

According to the Rockford Fire Department, firefighters responded to the scene in the 2400 block of Mulberry Street around 1:44 a.m. and found smoke and fire showing from the 2nd floor of the house.

All the residents were able to get out of the house prior to the firefighters’ arrival.

It took 20 minutes to get the fire under control, authorities said.

Two adults were displaced and will be staying with family members, the Fire Department said. There were no injuries to residents or firefighters.