Residents from Iowa, Wisconsin, traveling to Illinois for COVID-19 tests local health officials say

WHITESIDE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Within the last 24 hours, over 72,000 people in Illinois have taken a COVID-19 test. We visited a testing site where health professionals are trying to keep up with the increasing demand.

“Yesterday we saw about 264 come through, as of right now we’re about 200 we’ve seen come to the testing site,” said Cheryl Lee of the Whiteside County Health Department.

As growing concerns over the increase in positive tests continue, the Whiteside County Community Health Clinic made it a top priority to host a testing site.

“Our numbers are not looking good and just to offer additional testing to look at our positivity, see the community spread and really try to catch those who are positive early,” Lee added.

Participants follow a strict, but easy protocol to take the test.

“First the participants pick up a form. On that form, they fill out their basic information including date of birth and their telephone number we’re going to call for their results and on the bottom of the form they’re going to sign the consent and date it,” said Phlebotomist Anita Wallin.

Health experts say that many Americans have been traveling outside of their state in order to get tested for the virus.

“We have noticed personally that we get a lot of participants from the state of Wisconsin and the state of Iowa because unfortunately, they don’t have these services available there as we do in Illinois,” Wallin added.

Healthcare professionals encourage those to continue being cautious.

“Really the important thing is to stay home when you’re sick, wash your hands and mask, everything we’ve told everybody about but it’s those private gatherings when were comfortable with people that we’re taking it back out in the community and that’s what we’re seeing,” Lee added.

If you have questions regarding your test results, you are encouraged to call the telephone number at the bottom of the consent form to be connected to the state health department.

