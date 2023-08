LEE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — The Lee County community is being asked for help to find a missing man.

Michael Widolff, 64, was last seen at his rural West Brooklyn home on Monday, which is about nine miles north of Mendota.

Widolff is five-foot-nine and weights around 160 pounds. He is known to ravel the area and is an outdoorsman. He also has a pilot’s license.

Any information on Widolff’s location should be given to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, (815) 284-5217.