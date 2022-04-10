ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford city officials need help from residents to improve traffic safety.

The Rolling Green Neighborhood Association is holding a meeting about traffic signals on Alpine Road. Two people trying to walk to the shopping center died there last year. As it is a state road, it requires state funds.

State Senator Steve Stadelman and Representative Dave Vella will hear concerns at the meeting, and 8th Ward Alderwoman Karen Hoffman said that it is important to make the change.

“When we were first thought of in 1928, they didn’t want us to be walkable,” Hoffman said. “And now, times have changed and we need to make it so that people can walk to different parts very safely, and one of the things they want to do is get over to the shopping center.”

Residents who would like to voice their concerns can do so at Tuesday’s meeting at Rockford’s Broadway Covenant Church, 3525 Broadway. The meeting starts at 6:30 p.m.