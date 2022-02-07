Residents left without home after Freeport fire

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Freeport firefighters responded when flames broke out at an apartment complex.

It happened around 8:20 a.m. on Sunday at a building on West Stephenson Street, about a block away from FHN Memorial Hospital, 1045 W. Stephenson St. Fire crews arrived to find that the blaze had spread into the basement through the floor of a unit.

It took roughly three hours for first responders to clear the scene. No one was hurt, and the cause of the fire in under investigation.

The Red Cross is assisting the impacted tenants.