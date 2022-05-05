Rockford, Ill. (WTVO) – So far this year, 8 murders have been committed in the city of Rockford. Many of them where either in or near the 11th street area. People living in that area come together, in hopes to create positive change.

Residents gathered on Thursday night for their first neighborhood meeting. The event was hosted by Great Neighborhoods, which is a program that provides neighborhoods’ guidance and support for their re-development strategy. Program Director, Cira Richardson, says the end goal is empowerment.

“There was great interest in starting some positive neighborhood activity. And so tonight is about getting residents together and hearing their needs and desires, and putting a plan together to help them accomplish what they want to see in the 11th street neighborhood,” Richardson says.

Alderman Aprel Prunty represents the 6th ward, overseeing that particular area of Rockford. She’s also a long-time resident. With the recent crime, she thinks there’s an opportunity to do more.

“I do feel safe, but I know there’s some things that we can bring back that I think can make us feel safe again. One is to utilize those businesses that have closed down, get somebody in those facilities,” adds Prunty. “We really just want to start making connections in our community so we can build a better community.”

Richardson says meetings like Thursday’s can help too.

She states, “Any neighborhood that has activity going, any neighborhood where residents know one another, are familiar with each other, that is always a great plan to help bring crime down.”

Alderman Prunty says she’ll be pushing the city to continue to invest in our youth by making sure they have a safe place to live, grow, work, and play.