ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Residents of the Harrison Square Apartments were forced to evacuate Tuesday after a kitchen fire in one of the units.

According to the Rockford Fire Department, firefighters responded to the complex, 5488 Wansford Way, just before 11 a.m. and saw smoke coming from the first floor of the building.

Investigators said smoke detectors saved lives, and the source of the alarm was traced to a stove top fire.

“It’s just a reminder that October is fire prevention month and we want to make sure people are safe with stove top cooking and anything they’re doing with their appliances in their home,” said District Chief Will Pederson.

No one was hurt, and residents were able to return to their homes.