Residents picking up the pieces after Loves Park apartment fire

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — Families and residents impacted by the Pine Grove apartment fire Wednesday are left picking up the pieces today.

The fire broke out yesterday afternoon around 5:30 p.m. at the apartment complex on John Ct.

Dozens of firefighters were called to the scene at which 11 apartments were damaged.

Two people were hurt.

Denise Welch said her granddaughter lost everything she had in the fire.

“When she opened up her door, there was a lot of noise. She said that, literally, the smoke was rolling over the top of her head and the flames and she grabbed her daughter Iona. She’s going to be 3. And she came out by the curb, and they came out in what they had, their clothes,” Welch said.

The Loves Park Fire Department is still looking into the cause of the fire.

