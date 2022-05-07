ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — There was a call for prayer on Saturday after four murders in Rockford in just 10 days, and many said that the senseless gun violence has to stop.

Many stood at the corner of S. Main and Morgan Streets after the vigil to bring awareness to the problem. The Salvation Army handed out free bibles to anyone who wants them. It was hosted by the group “Ending Violent Crime in Rockford” and the Rockford Public Library.

Organizers said that prayer vigils like this really can make a difference.

“Well we are here because there is so much gun violence in the street, there is people killing,” said Rockford resident Carlos Chacon. “And it start to come up with the neighborhoods and pray, and that is the only way we can do something and be the light in the street, be the light in the community.”

The group will be holding another prayer vigil next month.