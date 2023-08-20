ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Spectators headed to the Auburn Street bridge on Sunday for a view of an area-favorite race.

The “Rock River Anything that Floats Race” was back for its 5th year. Homemade rafts participated in the 1.65-mile race down the river, with a grand finish at Prairie Street Brewhouse.

All the fun raised money for local organizations and nonprofits.

“All the entries for the races, money is raised through that from sponsors, merchandise and our ‘Release the Quakin’ event that’s down at Prairie Street,” said organizer Amy McIntyre. “All the money is raised through that, our ones that help to support this event, but then we also donate money to area charities.”

Along with prizes for speed, the people’s choice and judge’s choice awards were for design and creativity.