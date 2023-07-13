ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Many Rockford residents are worried about the city’s future if the Barber Colman redevelopment project falls through.

In fact, a news conference is scheduled for Friday morning, which will be hosted by many who are disappointed with how the process is playing out. They feel that the land will be an eyesore forever in the project does not go through.

They are also worried that developers will not want to come to Rockford anymore.

“You know, this is pretty much the last straw for me,” said community advocate Gary Anderson. “This is crushing.”

Anderson is an architect and a longtime Rockford resident. He is not pleased with the chance of losing the “Colman Yards” redevelopment project.

“Once this building goes down, no one will want to build there because they can’t afford to do so,” Anderson said. “We have had a history of tearing down buildings that we are never able to see. We’re not capable of rebuilding, and that’s because our property values are too low to support new construction.”

Anderson, as well as other Rockford residents, are holding a press conference Friday morning in response to what they are calling the “Botched Colman Yards Project.” This came after the recent city council meeting that passed the PLA, which many are saying will hinder the development’s future.

“It’ll be an eyesore, an empty lot for lifetime,” Andersons said. “And, you know, I think one of the things is that if we think we can get another developer, we got another guest coming because no one is going to come here and redevelop this site as Jeffers has proposed, because no one’s going to trust the actions of the city council.”

“PLA is not something, it usually doesn’t come to the city council,” added Rudy Valdez, president of Swift Business District Organization. “It’s not, it’s done, you know, either before or after, or combination of a little bit before and a little bit after.”

Anderson looked to the Embassy Suites project that did not have a PLA.

“These kinds of tactics that we’ve experienced here in the last several weeks will kill projects, and they will kill them for a long time,” Anderson said. “And, we need to understand, you know, what that really means, and to me, for the union to lose $300 million worth of jobs makes no sense.”

Embassy Suites, 416 S Main St., will host a news conference beginning at 11 a.m. Friday. It will be called “Rockford Citizens React to Botched Colman Yards Project.”