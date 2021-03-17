Restaurant owners who opened shop during pandemic reflect on the past year

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Restaurant and small business owners continue to survey the financial damage caused by the pandemic.

While many places of businesses received help in the form of grants, other say they are still on the road to recovery.

“I thought to myself ‘wouldn’t it be fun to own a restaurant?’ Who knew I would be doing it during a pandemic,” said Nancy Mertzenich, the owner of Nancy’s Diner.

Mertzenich had the goal to open her own restaurant. When the opportunity presented itself in 2020, she went for it.

“I said, ‘of course, I want to buy the diner.’ This was in May of 2020. At that time we weren’t sure what a pandemic was or what COVID 19 was, we just knew things were closed down for a little bit,” Mertzenich explained.

By September, Kennedy’s on Benton officially turned into Nancy’s Diner, but the transition was anything but easy.

“We lost a lot of business between January of 2020 and June before I started taking over the day-to-day,” Mertzenich added.

“At that time when restaurants were shutting down, we opened a restaurant,” Guzel Restaurant owner Mustafa Abdall said.

Abdall officially became the owner of Guzel back in October. It was previously known as Ronit’s Kitchen in Downtown Rockford.

“I said ‘Ronit are you going to shut down?’ I said I’ll find someone to take it over. Don’t shut it down I texted at midnight. She answered at 6:00 a.m. By 6:00 p.m., we signed the agreement,” Abdall said.

Abdall did not want the Middle Eastern restaurant to shut down, so he stepped in. He says he has faced some big challenges.

“We were not entitled to any grant, any PPE, the payroll protection program because technically we are a new business,” he explained.

Both owners are thankful for the community support and are optimistic about the future.

The restaurant owners say they are excited to add new items to their menus and continue to encourage the community to support local businesses.