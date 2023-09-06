BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Some Beloit restaurants are serving up delicious food this week.

The 4th Annual “Bites of Beloit” is going on through Sunday. Foodies can dine at eight local restaurants with specially priced lunch and dinner menus.

There are also some free activities to partake in, such as live music and complementary whiskey and tequila tastings.

Organizers hope that this will connect residents to restaurants that they have never been to.

“‘Bites of Beloit’ will be great for, it helps us test new menu items. This week, Lucy’s is doing a salmon cobb, brand new menu item that we’re hoping to put on the menu,” said Patrick Waite, manager of Lucy’s #7. “So, that will be good for all the restaurants in the area, to be able to test a new menu item but it also gets the word out on the various restaurants, lets people try everything.”

The special menus can be found on Geronimo Hospitality Groups’ website.