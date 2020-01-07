Restoration work completed on Oregon’s Black Hawk Statue

OREGON, Ill. (WTVO) — The restoration project for Oregon’s Eternal Indian, the Black Hawk Statue, is complete.

Oregon leaders say the statue is still being uncovered, and crews are working to remove scaffolding surrounding it.

Repairs on the landmark were delayed because of funding issues and poor weather.

The 108-year-old monument at Lowden State Park has spent most of the past five years under plastic, to protect it from the elements while repair work was carried out.

The statue is almost 50 feet tall and overlooks the Rock River.

Reports say the statue’s arms had to be fully replaced, the head needed to be repaired, and most of the concrete has been chipped away and replaced with a new mix.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

